England beat Germany: how social media reacted

Harry Kane got the goal he's been after.

England have beaten Germany at a major tournament for the first time since 1966. Is it coming home?

It took a while to get going, but Gareth Southgate's side finally earned a historic win that takes them to the quarter-finals.

Big news.

Here's how it all unfolded on social media.

The big day

England have been perennial bridesmaids in these major tournament encounters before now. It was a question beforehand of whether they could they get their happily ever after.

The old guard were ready

Some of the old boys shared their favourite memories from this fixture ahead of the match.

While Peter Crouch got into the spirit in his own inimitable way.

Stadium rockers

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner - of 'Three Lions' fame - were in the house.

Split allegiances

This incredibly-convincing Jurgen Klopp lookalike was seen mixing it with the England fans ahead of kick-off. The full kit may just about have given it away.

Lost in translation

This response from Germany to England's line-up announcement caused a little confusion for some.

Big save from Pickford

The chance of the first half probably came for Timo Werner, but Jordan Pickford rose to the occasion.

Kane and able?

Despite some promising build-up play, Harry Kane couldn't get too involved in the first half. But he made his mark later.

Experience on the bench

Some fans began to call for old heads to come on and shore things up in midfield.

Not 19 forever

The main bright spark for England in the opening period was probably young Bukayo Saka.

Jad-on

With no changes at half-time and few real chances coming, there were calls to bring on Jadon Sancho from someone who knows him best.

Pick of the bunch

Pickford again made another great save early in the second half

The Holy Greal

In the 70th minute, there were big cheers when Jack Grealish was brought on. He has his admirers across the pond too.

Sterling's value keeps rising

Just when it looked like nothing was going to happen in normal time, the main man Raheem Sterling produced a sublime team goal that he both started and finished.

There were questions about his inclusion ahead of the tournament, but he keeps delivering. That goal meant Sterling became only the second player to score each of England's first three goals at a major tournament, World Cup or Euros. Gary Lineker was the last to do so at the 1986 World Cup.

Kane leaves his mark

Finally, with four minutes to go, substitute Grealish delivered a lovely cross to set up the first tournament goal that Kane has been waiting for.

It's (possibly) coming home

On the final whistle and England progressing to the quarter-final, the question had to be asked. Could it really be coming home?

All roads lead to Rome.