Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Raheem Sterling described scoring against Germany as "a special moment" after Gareth Southgate's side won 2-0 in front of 40,000 fans at Wembley to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Sterling opened the scoring before Harry Kane struck to give Southgate's side a significant victory.

It is England's first win in a knockout tie against Germany at a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

"We knew we needed to put a big performance in," said Sterling, 26.

"Doing it for your country will always be special and it is definitely a special moment for me."

