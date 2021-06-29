Euro 2020: England beat Germany - Raheem Sterling hails special moment
Raheem Sterling described scoring against Germany as "a special moment" after Gareth Southgate's side won 2-0 in front of 40,000 fans at Wembley to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.
Sterling opened the scoring before Harry Kane struck to give Southgate's side a significant victory.
It is England's first win in a knockout tie against Germany at a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.
"We knew we needed to put a big performance in," said Sterling, 26.
"Doing it for your country will always be special and it is definitely a special moment for me."
More to follow.
