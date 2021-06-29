Last updated on .From the section Reading

Tom McIntyre made his senior debut in 2018

Reading defender Tom McIntyre has signed a new three-year contract.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Championship club's academy and has made 44 first-team appearances, with 28 of them coming last season.

Boss Veljko Paunovic told the Royals' website: external-link "Tom was a young fan of Reading Football Club, he learned his trade within our academy.

"He has established himself in his boyhood club's first team and now he is a big part of its future."