Frank de Boer has left his job as manager of the Netherlands after a shock European Championship last-16 defeat by the Czech Republic.

De Boer, 51, was appointed last September to replace Ronald Koeman, who had already taken the side into the Euros before taking over at Barcelona.

The Dutch topped Group C by winning all three games, but their 10 men were beaten 2-0 by the Czechs on Sunday.

A statement said both parties "will separate with immediate effect".

