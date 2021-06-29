Ellery Balcombe: Burton Albion sign Brentford goalkeeper on loan
From the section Burton Albion
Burton Albion have signed goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brentford.
The 21-year-old England Under-20 international has yet to make a first-team appearances for the Bees but played 17 games for Doncaster Rovers during a loan spell last season.
"Ellery is a good, young goalkeeper, with a lot of good attributes," said manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.
"He's coming in to fight for a place and the number one jersey."
