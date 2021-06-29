Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Brendan Kiernan made 35 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring six goals

Walsall have signed Harrogate Town winger Brendan Kiernan on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old will officially join on 1 July when his deal with Walsall's fellow League Two side expires.

Kiernan moved to Harrogate in 2019 and scored seven goals to help the club win promotion to the Football League.

"I'm looking to bring energy and hard work, and chip in with some goals and create chances for the team," Kiernan told the club's website.

