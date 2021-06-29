Last updated on .From the section Irish

McGonigle scored 32 goals for Crusaders in two years with the north Belfast side

Derry City have signed striker Jamie McGonigle from Irish Premiership side Crusaders on a three-and-a-half year contract.

The Dungiven man returns to the north west having spent two years at Seaview, scoring 32 goals in 75 appearances.

McGonigle, 25, had been linked with a move to Larne, Glentoran and Coleraine, but has signed a three-year deal at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes are seventh in the League of Ireland after 18 games.

McGonigle arrived at Crusaders with hopes of securing an Irish Premiership title, having been part of the Coleraine side that finished just two points behind the Crues in the 2017-18 campaign, but the north Belfast side managed only third and sixth place finishes in the last two seasons.

He had one year left on his contract, but opted for a move that sees him remain in full-time football as Derry push for a strong second half of the season under Ruaidhri Higgins.

"I'm delighted to get the deal done and I know what type of player we're getting," said Higgins.

"He is local to the north west and his superb goalscoring record speaks for itself. Jamie has scored goals wherever he has played including at Crusaders where he spent much of the time playing in wider positions.

"It's a great piece of business for us and the fact that it's another long-term contract shows that we remain committed to our plan.

"Jamie is a player that is really going to excite Derry City supporters and we can't wait to get him started."