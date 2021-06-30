Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Dunfermline and Raith Rovers were promotion rivals last season

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic will be shown live on BBC Scotland on Friday, 20 August.

The Fife derby at Stark's Park will be Peter Grant's first as Dunfermline manager and kicks off at 19:45 BST.

Raith and Dunfermline reached last season's Scottish Premiership play-offs and both sides open their Championship campaign on 31 July.

BBC Scotland will also be showing the Ayrshire derby, Kilmarnock v Ayr United, on Monday, 2 August.