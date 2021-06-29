Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Dominic Samuel spent three years with Blackburn Rovers before a move to Gillingham

Dominic Samuel has agreed a two-year deal with Ross County, subject to international clearance.

The striker, 27, leaves Gillingham after a season at Priestfield Stadium, that followed a three-year stint at Blackburn Rovers.

Samuel has scored 31 goals in 151 club appearances.

"He has been a regular goal scorer in English football and brings a new dynamic to our club," said County manager Malky Mackay.

"We are signing a striker in his prime years and we look forward to bringing the best out of him here."

