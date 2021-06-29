Dominic Samuel: Ross County sign striker on two-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Dominic Samuel
Dominic Samuel spent three years with Blackburn Rovers before a move to Gillingham

Dominic Samuel has agreed a two-year deal with Ross County, subject to international clearance.

The striker, 27, leaves Gillingham after a season at Priestfield Stadium, that followed a three-year stint at Blackburn Rovers.

Samuel has scored 31 goals in 151 club appearances.

"He has been a regular goal scorer in English football and brings a new dynamic to our club," said County manager Malky Mackay.

"We are signing a striker in his prime years and we look forward to bringing the best out of him here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC