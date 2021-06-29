Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Fiacre Kelleher made 42 National League appearances for Wrexham last season

Bradford City have signed centre-back Fiacre Kelleher on a two-year deal following his release from National League side Wrexham.

The 25-year-old began his career with Celtic before he had spells with Oxford United and Macclesfield Town.

He joined the Red Dragons last September in the midst of Macclesfield's financial troubles.

"I want to help make sure we hit our goals and achieve our objective of promotion," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.