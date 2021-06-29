Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ingrid Moe Wold retired from football in May and made a total of 27 appearances for Everton during her time with the club

Everton have announced that Georgia Brougham, Maeva Clemaron, Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Molly Pike and Hannah Coan are to leave the Women's Super League club.

Clemaron, Korpela and Pike all leave having spent two years at the club.

Norway international Ingrid Moe Wold also leaves the club following her decision to retire from football.

Brougham leaves five years after joining from Manchester City, with Coan departing having come through the club's youth academy.