Patrick Vieira was sacked by Nice in 2020 after two and a half years in charge

Patrick Vieira could be confirmed as the new Crystal Palace manager within the next 24 hours.

The former Arsenal skipper has emerged as Palace's preferred candidate after a lengthy process since Roy Hodgson announced he was leaving the club on 18 May.

Talks have progressed quickly and only the final details remain for Vieira, 45, to sign a three-year contract.

Vieira was sacked by French club Nice in December.

Previously he had spent two and a half years in charge of Major League Soccer outfit New York City after beginning his coaching career in the academy at Manchester City, where he ended his stellar playing career in 2011.

He secured two play-off appearances at New York City and achieved seventh and fifth-placed finishes during his two full seasons at Nice.

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was among a number of names heavily linked with the Palace job.

Vieira will hope to have more success than the club's other full-time manager from outside the British Isles, Dutchman Frank de Boer, who lasted just five games in 77 days before he was sacked in 2017.

Last week, former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre pulled out of the running to succeed the 73-year-old Hodgson, whose contract ended in the summer after four years in charge.

Vieira claimed seven major honours in nine years as a player at Arsenal between 1996-2005.

A World Cup and European Championship winner with France, he also helped Inter Milan to three Serie A titles.

Vieira then joined Manchester City in January 2010 and helped the club lift the FA Cup the following year before announcing his retirement from playing.