Connor Roberts played every minute for Wales at Euro 2020 until injury struck against Denmark

Swansea City have suffered a blow as defender Connor Roberts has been ruled out until at least September as he will require groin surgery.

Roberts, 25, limped off before half-time in Wales' Euro 2020 second-round 4-0 defeat to Denmark last Saturday.

The Denmark game was Roberts' 64th of the 2020-21 season.

Roberts is entering the final year of his contract with Swansea and has been reportedly attracting interest from Premier League sides including Burnley.

Swansea would not want to lose a prized asset on a free transfer, but news of Roberts' surgery could hamper the chances of him moving this summer.

The 25-year old has had a very few injury issues since breaking into Swansea's senior side during the 2017-18 campaign.

Roberts featured in all 46 of Swansea's Championship matches last season.