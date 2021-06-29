Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Elliot Bonds joined Hull City in 2019 from Dagenham & Redbridge

Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Elliot Bonds from Hull City on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old, who has signed a two-year-contract, joined the Robins on a season-long loan in August last year.

However, his time there was cut short when he suffered anterior cruciate damage two months later, having made eight appearances for the club.

The Guyana international is now fit again and boss Michael Duff has moved to take him back to Whaddon Road.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.