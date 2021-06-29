Matt Penney: Ipswich Town sign Sheffield Wednesday player on two-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Matt Penney in action for Sheffield Wednesday
Matt Penney came through Sheffield Wednesday's academy

Ipswich Town have signed left-sided player Matt Penney from Sheffield Wednesday on an initial two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, played 32 times for the Owls before being released by the League One side this summer.

Penney spent the 2019-20 season on loan at German side St Pauli and has the option of a further year on his deal.

"The club is definitely going in the right direction and I want to be part of that," he said.external-link

Ipswich manager Paul Cook added: "I can tell he has a real appetite and he should be a great addition to the squad. The size of this club won't faze him and he can grow here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC