Matt Penney came through Sheffield Wednesday's academy

Ipswich Town have signed left-sided player Matt Penney from Sheffield Wednesday on an initial two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, played 32 times for the Owls before being released by the League One side this summer.

Penney spent the 2019-20 season on loan at German side St Pauli and has the option of a further year on his deal.

"The club is definitely going in the right direction and I want to be part of that," he said. external-link

Ipswich manager Paul Cook added: "I can tell he has a real appetite and he should be a great addition to the squad. The size of this club won't faze him and he can grow here."

