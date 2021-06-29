Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Jonathan Obika scored 20 goals in 77 games during two seasons with St Mirren

Morecambe have signed striker Jonathan Obika on a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Scottish Premiership club St Mirren last month.

Obika joined St Mirren from Oxford in the summer of 2019 and scored eight goals in 43 appearances last season as they finished seventh in the table.

"I'm coming into a side with a winning mentality after winning promotion last season and I am looking to add to that," he told the club website. external-link

Obika began his career at Tottenham and made appearances for them in both the FA and League Cups before signing for Swindon in 2014 after a series of loan spells at other clubs.

He spent almost three years with the Robins, scoring 25 goals in 94 league games, before moving on to join Oxford.

"I know Jon well and he is someone I tried to sign when I was at Motherwell. He has done really well at St Mirren and was really popular with the fans," said Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson.

"He is a great character who has scored goals in League One before and will give us more strength in the forward line and competition for places.''

