Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Harry Chapman made six appearances for Blackburn Rovers last season

Blackburn Rovers winger Harry Chapman has signed a new deal to remain with the Championship side for a further 12 months.

The 23-year-old joined in January 2019 from Middlesbrough having had a prior loan spell with Rovers in 2017-18.

He has made just 16 appearances since his arrival, finding limited first-team opportunities whilst at Ewood Park.

Last season he spent time on loan with Shrewsbury Town, making 24 appearances for the League One club.