Harry Chapman: Blackburn Rovers winger signs new one-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Harry Chapman made six appearances for Blackburn Rovers last season
Harry Chapman made six appearances for Blackburn Rovers last season

Blackburn Rovers winger Harry Chapman has signed a new deal to remain with the Championship side for a further 12 months.

The 23-year-old joined in January 2019 from Middlesbrough having had a prior loan spell with Rovers in 2017-18.

He has made just 16 appearances since his arrival, finding limited first-team opportunities whilst at Ewood Park.

Last season he spent time on loan with Shrewsbury Town, making 24 appearances for the League One club.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC