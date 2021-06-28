Last updated on .From the section Football

Lionel Messi has scored 75 goals in 148 appearances for Argentina

Lionel Messi scored twice as he became Argentina's most capped player in their 4-1 win Copa America win over Bolivia.

The Barcelona forward, 34, made his 148th international appearance, to take Javier Mascherano's record.

Messi set up Papu Gomez's sixth-minute opener, before scoring a penalty and adding a second just before half-time to extend his record goals tally to 75.

Elsewhere, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani scored a 21st-minute penalty as Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez also scored in Argentina's win and the team are now unbeaten in their last 17 games.

They take on Ecuador in the quarter-finals on Sunday, while Uruguay play Colombia on Saturday.

Hosts Brazil play Chile, while Paraguay face Peru.

Copa America quarter-finals

Peru v Paraguay (Friday 22:00 BST)

Brazil v Chile (Saturday 01:00 BST)

Uruguay v Colombia (Saturday 23:00 BST)

Argentina v Ecuador (Sunday 02:00 BST)