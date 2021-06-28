Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

David Cornell made 15 appearances in his only season with Ipswich Town

Peterborough United have completed the signing of goalkeeper David Cornell on a two-year contract.

Cornell, 30, was a free agent after agreeing to cancel his contract at Ipswich Town by mutual consent.

The Wales Under-21 international spent just the one season at Portman Road having previously helped Northampton Town secure promotion from League Two.

"It's a great opportunity, I want to come in and challenge for that number one position," Cornell said.

He is Peterborough's first new signing of the summer ahead of their return to the Championship after automatic promotion from League One last season.

