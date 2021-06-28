Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Former Newcastle trainee Alex Gilliead made 47 appearances for Scunthorpe in 2020-21

Bradford City have signed Scunthorpe midfielder Alex Gilliead on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old will join the Bantams, where he has previously had two loan spells, as a free agent on 1 July after being released by the Iron.

The former Newcastle man is the second player to join Bradford from Scunthorpe this summer after forward Abo Eisa.

"He is a talented player with the ability to change games," boss Derek Adams told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.