Emile Smith Rowe, right, graduated through the Gunners' academy

Arsenal have rejected an increased £30m bid from Aston Villa for midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

Dean Smith's side have already had a £25m bid knocked back with Arsenal having no intention to sell the the 20-year-old, who they have offered a new deal.

Talks are ongoing with England under-21 international Smith Rowe, who has two years left on his current contract.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are pursuing Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares.

The 21-year-old Portuguese made his debut in 2019 and featured 19 times last season. He would offer back-up to defender Kieran Tierney, who signed a new long-term deal last week.

It promises to be a busy summer for Mikel Arteta's side who are also in talks with Brighton about 23-year-old centre-back Ben White and with Anderlecht regarding 21-year-old midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Gunners are also reviewing their goalkeeping situation with an interest in Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 23.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka looks likely to leave the Emirates for Jose Mourinho's Roma, whose £13m bid has been short of the Gunners' valuation.

But it is hoped that a deal can be agreed once Xhaka's Swiss side have exited the European Championship.