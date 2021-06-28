Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Natasha Dowie scored twice in two of AC Milan's derby meetings with Inter last season

Reading have signed England striker Natasha Dowie following a season with AC Milan.

Dowie, 32, joins the Women's Super League side after scoring 14 goals in 24 appearances for Milan last term.

"After being away from the WSL for five years, it felt like the right time to come back," said former Everton and Liverpool player Dowie.

"I can't wait for the season to start and to be able to play in front of all my family and friends again."

Dowie will add experience to manager Kelly Chambers' squad following stints playing in Australia, the USA, Sweden and Norway before her move to Milan.

She was the WSL's leading scorer while with Liverpool in 2013, winning the title with them in successive seasons, and scored five times in 14 caps for England.

"I'm delighted to bring Tash to Reading," Chambers told the club website. external-link "She is going to be a great addition for us."

