Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Xavier Amaechi made his first start in German football for Karlsruhe against Braunschweig in March

Bolton have signed winger Xavier Amaechi from German side Hamburg on an initial six-month loan.

The 20-year-old moved to Hamburg from Arsenal in July 2019 for 2.5m euros (£2.25m), plus several million in performance-related add-ons.

Last season he moved to Karlsruhe on loan, where he made seven appearances.

Amaechi has played for England at age-group level from under-16s to under-20s and scored on his debut for the latter against Wales last year.

"He is a hugely talented young player with bags of pace and quality, and we are extremely excited to have him at the club," said Wanderers manager Ian Evatt.

Amaechi has only played five first-team games for Hamburg in 2 Bundesliga and the German Cup, all as a substitute.

"I had contact with the gaffer a few weeks before pre-season and he told me that his plans were to have a good season in League One and hopefully get back to the Championship," he said.

"The manager was really positive and ambitious and that came across really well when I spoke to him. I want to get in a good rhythm and help the team progress."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.