Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Nico Defreitas-Hansen joined Everton in 2017 and signed his first professional deal two years later

Swansea City have signed goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen on a one-year deal from Everton.

The 19-year-old - who has represented both USA and Denmark at youth level - leaves Goodison Park after three years at the Premier League club.

Yet to make a senior appearance, Defreitas-Hansen will be part of Swansea Under-23 squad at the Championship club.

Florida-born Defreitas-Hansen has won three caps for Denmark's Under-19 side.