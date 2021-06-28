Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Miller has become Leeds United's first summer signing

Leeds United have signed winger Amari Miller from Championship side Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old has signed a four-year-deal and he will initially feature for the Elland Road club's Under-23 team.

Miller made his first-team debut for Birmingham City against Stoke City in April.

He made five Championship appearances last season and was offered a first professional contract by the Blues at the end of the season.

