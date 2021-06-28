Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Christian Ramirez (pictured scoring) brings international experience to Aberdeen

Aberdeen have signed Christian Ramirez on a two-year deal, subject to a medical and securing a visa.

The United States international forward, who has been capped twice, joins from MLS side Houston Dynamo.

Ramirez, 30, has more than 100 goals across spells with four American sides.

"I feel extremely blessed and excited about the opportunity to play for such a historic club and more importantly to be part of this new era under the manager, Stephen Glass," said Ramirez.

"When the prospect of joining Aberdeen FC was presented to me, I knew it was one I couldn't pass on. I'm ready to give this club my all."

And Glass commented: "Securing a centre-forward was vital for us and, when we started looking, Christian immediately became a priority.

"We have had to work really hard as a club to get this finalised and we are delighted to be able to add a proven goal scorer who is still at a good age and is a full international.

"We have no doubt he is going to add great value to our team and help all the individuals within it."

