Callum Rowe's only first-team experience at Aston Villa saw him face Liverpool stars such as Mohamed Salah

Exeter City have signed former Aston Villa left-back Callum Rowe.

The 21-year-old was released by the Premier League club last month having come up through Villa's youth academy.

His only first-team game came when he was part of a youthful Villa side that lost 4-1 to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round after an outbreak of Covid-19 sidelined the senior squad.

Rowe provided the assist for striker Louie Barry's equaliser shortly before half-time against a strong Reds side.

He has also played three times for Villa's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy and had a spell on loan at Hereford as they made the FA Trophy final last season.

"Callum came to train with us for a couple of reserve matches at the end of last season. He has a fantastic physical profile and he really impressed us," said Exeter manager Matt Taylor.

"Character and personality is a huge attribute at this football club and he certainly fits the bill."

Exeter have not disclosed the length of Rowe's deal at St James Park.

