Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Alex Cochrane will spend the upcoming season at Hearts

Hearts have signed Brighton and Hove Albion defender Alex Cochrane on a season-long loan.

Cochrane, 21, was on loan at at Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise last term.

Robbie Neilson's side are preparing for their return to the Scottish Premiership after winning the second tier.

"He's a very highly-rated player with a good pedigree, so I'm looking forward to working with him," said Neilson.

"He will provide competition in the left side of defence, and his arrival also gives us the flexibility to change formation should we need to."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.