Janine Van Wyk has won more than 150 caps for South Africa

Janine Van Wyk says she is leaving Scottish champions Glasgow City as the club she founded in her homeland "needs my attention".

South Africa's most-capped player, Van Wyk started JVW FC in 2013 and the side have now been promoted to the Women's National League.

The 34-year-old joined Glasgow last year and helped them win their 14th successive league title in 2021.

"A little bit of mixed emotions," she told City's Twitter page.

"I know this team will carry on without me and do great things and be successful.

"Unfortunately, I won't be returning to Glasgow, not because I don't want to, but because I have a couple of things back in SA that I have to take care of - one of them my football club that needs my attention now that we're in the national league."