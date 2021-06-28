Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Paul Mullin celebrates after Cambridge clinched promotion to League One

Forward Paul Mullin is leaving promoted Cambridge United after turning down a new contract offered by the club.

The 26-year-old was named League Two player of the year for his 32 goals, which set a new club scoring record.

He made 50 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring a combined total of 34 goals for the U's.

Mullin joined Cambridge from Tranmere Rovers last summer following a loan spell at the club in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

"We felt it was a really good offer from our side and the best we could offer," head coach Mark Bonner told the club website. external-link

"Regardless of where Paul ends up, he goes down in history for what he achieved for us last season and we wish him really well.

"Now we have to work on a replacement in that area of the pitch and it is time to move on."