Tom Pett, who won the League Two title with Lincoln, made 34 appearances for Stevenage in 2020-21, scoring twice

Port Vale have continued their summer squad shake-up by signing Stevenage midfielder Tom Pett.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 22 goals in more than 170 league appearances for Boro in two spells, will complete the move on 1 July.

Pett is the ninth signing made by Vale since the start of the month.

"He is a dependable presence in the middle capable of playing a few different roles if required," boss Darrell Clarke told the club website.

"He has a lot of experience at League Two level and has proved he is capable of contributing to a winning team in this division during his time at Lincoln."

Pett is the third midfielder brought in by Clarke following Brad Walker from Shrewsbury and Blackpool's Ben Garrity.

Details of his contract have not been disclosed by the club.

