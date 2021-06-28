Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Craig MacGillivray kept 17 clean sheets in 52 appearances for Portsmouth last season

Charlton Athletic have signed former Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old turned down a new deal at Pompey and moves to their League One rivals after three seasons and 135 appearances at Fratton Park.

The former Shrewsbury Town and Walsall keeper was called up to the Scotland squad in August 2019, but has yet to play internationally.

He is the second summer signing at Charlton after striker Jayden Stockley.

"As soon as I heard Charlton were interested, there were other opportunities that arose but I knew I wanted to come to this football club," MacGillivray told the club website. external-link

"You just have to look at the size of it, its history, that ticked all the boxes for me."

