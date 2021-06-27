Last updated on .From the section Scottish

David Gray scored one of the most famous goals in Hibs' history

Hibernian's Scottish Cup-winning captain David Gray has announced his retirement from playing at 33.

Gray will become first-team coach in Jack Ross' backroom team at Easter Road.

The defender scored Hibs' dramatic late winner in their 2016 Scottish Cup final win against Rangers, which ended the club's 114-year wait to win the trophy.

"It's been an absolute privilege and honour to play for, and captain, Hibernian," Gray told Hibs' website.

"Now it's time for me to take the next step in my career and I'd like to thank the gaffer and the club for this opportunity.

"I also want to thank all the players I've played with throughout my time and also a massive thank you to all the supporters for all the support they have given me."

Gray was a youth player at Manchester United and played for six different clubs before joining Hibs in 2014. He would make the majority of his 332 club appearances with the Edinburgh side, with all 15 of his career goals coming in a Hibernian shirt.

Ross said he is "delighted to welcome Dave to the coaching team" and added: "Throughout my time here, he has demonstrated brilliant leadership qualities and a desire to learn about the game from a tactical and man management perspective."