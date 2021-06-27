Match ends, Brazil 1, Ecuador 1.
Copa America hosts Brazil saw their 10-game winning run come to an end as they drew 1-1 with Ecuador in Goiania.
The point took Ecuador into the quarter-finals, with holders Brazil having previously booked their place in the knockout stages.
Eder Militao headed Brazil into the lead from Everton Soares' free-kick for his first international goal.
But Angel Mena rifled home from Enner Valencia's flick-on to equalise and send Ecuador through.
Mena was a first-half replacement for injured Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Ecuador had only needed to match Venezuela's result against Peru - who had already qualified - in Sunday's other game.
Andre Carrillo scored the only goal in that encounter as Peru won 1-0.
Both Brazil - who had won every game since November 2019 - and Ecuador must wait until Group A is over before discovering their quarter-final opponents. Only two of the 10 competing teams go out at the group stages.
On Monday in Group A (01:00 BST on Tuesday), Bolivia face Argentina and Uruguay play Paraguay.
Line-ups
Brazil
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Alisson
- 13Leite de Souza Junior
- 14Militão
- 4Marquinhos
- 16Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forDaniloat 49'minutes
- 15Fabinho
- 25Douglas LuizSubstituted forCasemiroat 63'minutes
- 17Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forde Barros Ribeiroat 78'minutes
- 20FirminoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 63'minutes
- 19Sousa SoaresSubstituted forRicharlisonat 78'minutes
- 21Barbosa Almeida
Substitutes
- 2Danilo
- 3Thiago Silva
- 5Casemiro
- 6Lobo Silva
- 7Richarlison
- 8Fred
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 10Neymar
- 11de Barros Ribeiro
- 12Pereira da Silva
- 18Vinícius Júnior
- 23Ederson
Ecuador
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Galindez
- 17Preciado
- 4Arboleda
- 3Hincapie
- 7EstupiñánBooked at 83mins
- 21Franco
- 20Méndez
- 23CaicedoSubstituted forMenaat 17'minutes
- 27PalaciosSubstituted forPlataat 72'minutes
- 13E ValenciaSubstituted forCampanaat 83'minutes
- 18PreciadoSubstituted forPineidaat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Torres
- 6Noboa
- 8Martínez
- 9Campana
- 11Estrada
- 12Ortíz
- 14Arreaga
- 15Mena
- 16Pineida
- 19Plata
- 22Domínguez
- 26Caicedo
- Referee:
- Roberto Tobar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 1, Ecuador 1.
Post update
Everton Ribeiro (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Robert Arboleda (Ecuador).
Post update
Fabinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jhegson Méndez (Ecuador).
Post update
Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Everton Ribeiro with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Mario Pineida.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leonardo Campana (Ecuador) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
Substitution
Substitution, Ecuador. Mario Pineida replaces Ayrton Preciado.
Substitution
Substitution, Ecuador. Leonardo Campana replaces Enner Valencia because of an injury.
Booking
Pervis Estupiñán (Ecuador) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Richarlison (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Ecuador).
Post update
Corner, Ecuador. Conceded by Alisson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ángel Mena (Ecuador) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Everton Ribeiro (Brazil).
Post update
Alan Steven Franco (Ecuador) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Everton Ribeiro replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Richarlison replaces Everton.