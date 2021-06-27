Last updated on .From the section Football

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao scored his first international goal for Brazil

Copa America hosts Brazil saw their 10-game winning run come to an end as they drew 1-1 with Ecuador in Goiania.

The point took Ecuador into the quarter-finals, with holders Brazil having previously booked their place in the knockout stages.

Eder Militao headed Brazil into the lead from Everton Soares' free-kick for his first international goal.

But Angel Mena rifled home from Enner Valencia's flick-on to equalise and send Ecuador through.

Mena was a first-half replacement for injured Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Ecuador had only needed to match Venezuela's result against Peru - who had already qualified - in Sunday's other game.

Andre Carrillo scored the only goal in that encounter as Peru won 1-0.

Both Brazil - who had won every game since November 2019 - and Ecuador must wait until Group A is over before discovering their quarter-final opponents. Only two of the 10 competing teams go out at the group stages.

On Monday in Group A (01:00 BST on Tuesday), Bolivia face Argentina and Uruguay play Paraguay.