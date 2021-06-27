Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Jonathan Woodgate's final game as Bournemouth boss saw them lose to Brentford in the play-off semi finals

Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate is to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The 41-year-old was placed in interim charge in February after Jason Tindall was sacked.

He led the Cherries to the Championship play-offs, but they were beaten by Brentford in the semi-final.

"Jonathan is a man of real integrity, whose passion for the game shines through," chief executive Neil Blake told the club website. external-link

Fulham boss Scott Parker is reportedly expected to take over at the south coast side at the start of next week.

Woodgate was initially brought in as Tindall's first team coach on 1 February before being placed in caretaker charge when Tindall was sacked two days later.

On 21 February the Cherries announced he would remain at the helm until the end of the season after winning three of his first five games.

In total, the former Middlesbrough boss won 13 of his 24 games as Bournemouth finished sixth in the table.

They beat the Bees 1-0 in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final, but a 3-1 defeat in the away leg consigned them to a second successive season in the second tier.