Ryan Johnson made 37 appearances for Hartlepool in 2020-21 including the National League play-off final win over Torquay

Port Vale have signed Hartlepool United defender Ryan Johnson on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who helped Pools win promotion back to League Two last week, will join the Vale as a free agent on 1 July.

"Ryan is a powerful left-footed centre-half and at 24 is still a very good age in terms of development," boss Darrell Clarke told the club website. external-link

"He has gained plenty of experience in the past two seasons."

