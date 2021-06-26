Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Ryan Tunnicliffe (left) scored three goals in 68 appearances over two years with Luton

Portsmouth have signed midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe on a two-year deal from Championship side Luton Town.

The 28-year-old made a total of 68 appearances in two years with the Hatters and will join Pompey when his contract expires next week.

Tunnicliffe began his career at Manchester United before spending two years with Millwall.

"We've had to fight off Championship clubs, but he really bought into the project," said manager Danny Cowley.

"Ryan had a good footballing education at Manchester United and has spent the past eight seasons playing regularly in the Championship.

"He is certainly someone who we feel can help when we're trying to break sides down and we're looking forward to working with him," added Cowley.

League One Portsmouth have an option to extend the two-year deal for a further 12 months.

