Last updated on .From the section Wales

The long and winding road of Euro 2020 took Wales further afield than most and, even as it came to a brutal halt in Amsterdam, this was an ending not without a sense of hope.

Even by the standards of this transcontinental tournament, Wales' was an arduous route to the second round, as they travelled thousands of miles to Baku and Rome for group games before facing Denmark in the Dutch capital.

As Wales contemplated their 4-0 beating, was this more than just their European Championship over; the end of an era?

This squad included eight of the players who took Wales to the historic new heights of the semi-finals at Euro 2016 and, after the final whistle on Saturday, the spotlight inevitably fell on the most famous of those who remain, captain Gareth Bale.

Asked if this would be his final game for his country, the 31-year-old simply walked away.

But while Bale, Aaron Ramsey and others may not have many more of these campaigns left, there was also a feeling that this is a Wales side at the start of something.

Their squad was the third youngest at Euro 2020. This was an ending but one with a nod to the future.

"They might not think that now but, when you strip all the emotion out of it, that will hold us in good stead for the future," said interim manager Robert Page.

"They're a young group and there's World Cup qualifiers around the corner in September, and we'll go again.

"We've had a taste of tournament football now and we want more of it."

Wales' players applaud the fans who made it to Amsterdam

After losing to Brazil in the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup, Wales had to wait 58 years for their next appearance at a major tournament. And while they ended that barren spell in spectacular fashion at Euro 2016, their golden summer in France was always going to be a tough act to follow.

Part of 2016's beauty for Wales was its rarity. Qualifying for these competitions is not something anybody associated with Welsh football is ever going to take for granted.

So while the manner of their defeat against Denmark will have hurt, there was pride in reaching the knockout stages for a third time in three major final appearances.

"Overall in the tournament I thought the boys have been excellent and to even get to where we're at is a big achievement with the players that we've got, not playing domestic football week in, week out," said Page.

"I'm proud of them for that."

Page raised a salient point about his squad's lack of action.

Whereas the 2016 team featured a generation of players all reaching their peak at the same time, Wales came into this tournament undercooked in places and out-of-sorts in others.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward had an excellent campaign despite spending the domestic season on Leicester City's bench, while midfielder Joe Morrell, who started in all four of Wales' games at Euro 2020, had not played for Luton Town in the Championship since February.

Even their leading lights, Bale and Ramsey, only featured intermittently for Tottenham and Juventus respectively.

No wonder, therefore, that Wales' performances in this tournament were insconistent.

They stole a point in their opening group game with Switzerland, produced their finest display in years to beat Turkey and had to dig deep to avoid a heavy defeat in Italy.

Their last-16 tie against Denmark was a game too far.

"It's a bitter one to take," Page said.

"The players are hurting in there because of the manner in which they've left the tournament and they don't deserve that. They deserve a lot of credit for what they've done up until now.

"Overall they're a great group to work with and I think there's a lot more to come from them."

Next for Wales is a World Cup qualifying double-header against Belarus and Estonia in September, with Page likely to be in charge in the continued absence of manager Ryan Giggs.

The pain of elimination from Euro 2020 was evident on Saturday, deepened by the manner of defeat.

But that World Cup qualifying campaign will offer this squad something new on which to focus, a chance to create their own history.

As one road ends in Amsterdam, another begins.

"We're proud we've been able to get out of the group stage for the second time," said midfielder Joe Allen, another of the class of 2016.

"The message is clear for the squad. We need to think about World Cup qualification now. We've got a young group who have a lot more to give."