Gareth Bale won his 96th Wales cap against Denmark

Captain Gareth Bale walked away when asked about his Wales future following the Euro 2020 round of 16 defeat to Denmark.

Wales' campaign came to a sorry end as they were beaten 4-0 in Amsterdam.

There was speculation before Euro 2020 that Real Madrid forward Bale, 31, may retire after the tournament.

When asked whether the Denmark loss could be his last game for Wales, Bale brought an immediate halt to the post-match interview.

Bale, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, offered no response to the question.

Earlier, Bale had said Wales' players were "frustrated and angry" over the manner of the Denmark defeat.

"It's disappointing, that's all I can say," Bale said.

"We've missed an opportunity but I can't fault the effort and that's the minimum requirement, I'm proud of them still."