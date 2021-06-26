Rangers are demanding more than £14.5m for Alfredo Morelos as Portuguese outlet A Bola claims Porto are willing to pay out a fee of around £10.3m for the 25-year-old Colombia striker this summer. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Morelos' potential move to Porto could be eased should Liverpool secure midfielder Otavio from the Portuguese club for a reduced fee of £34m and boost their ability to meet Rangers' asking price for the striker. (Sun) external-link

Ryan Gauld's hopes of taking up one of the many offers he has received from clubs in Europe and the United States could be thwarted after Farense president Joao Rodrigues claimed the Scottish midfielder is still under contract and would demand a transfer fee.

The 25-year-old's representatives are confident he is free to sign for another club for nothing following the club's relegation from the Portuguese top flight. (Sun) external-link

West Brom are interested in signing Oostende defender Jack Hendry, who has just formalised a move to the Belgian side from Celtic following a loan move. The Scotland cap could move for £5m after Saturday's £1.8m transfer to Belgium. (Mail) external-link

Celtic have been handed a boost in their bid to sign £5m-rated Hajduk Split centre-half Mario Vuskovic with the news the Scottish club would pay the 19-year-old double the wages offered by Italian club Torino, but Feyenoord and Basel are also monitoring the situation. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has refused to comment on reports suggesting he is a transfer target for the Scottish club's new manager, Ange Postecoglou, but the 29-year-old centre-half revealed there is an agreement in place with his current club, Midtjylland, if an offer comes into the club that interests him. (Tipsbladet) external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has been spotted on a day out with four Celtic players and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney with the 24-year-old being one of several transfer targets for the Glasgow club. The Edinburgh club's £3m asking price would not scare off Celtic, while Bologna are believed to want £4.5m for another target, left-back Aaron Hickey. (Sun) external-link

Newly-promoted Turkish club Altay are interested in signing Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli after Basaksehir declined to take up their option to buy the 25-year-old despite him helping them avoid relegation while on loan. (Sun) external-link

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is confident he is over the injury issues that curtailed his start to the European Championships as Croatia set their sights on the quarter-finals next week. (Herald) external-link