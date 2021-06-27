Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Former Arsenal man Craig Eastmond made 41 appearances as Sutton won promotion to the EFL for the first time in their history in 2020-21

Sutton United midfielders Harry Beautyman, Craig Eastmond and Kenny Davis, and striker Omar Bugiel have signed new deals.

Skipper Eastmond, 30, has made 183 league appearances in six seasons with the newly-promoted U's.

Beautyman, 29, scored 11 league goals last season to help the club claim the National League title.

Davis, 33, made 26 league appearances in 2020-21, while Bugiel, 27, has scored 12 goals in 67 league games.