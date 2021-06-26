Luke Armstrong: Harrogate Town sign Salford City striker for undisclosed fee
Harrogate Town have signed Salford City striker Luke Armstrong for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old ended last season on loan at Hartlepool and scored 15 goals in 31 appearances to help them win promotion to League Two.
Harrogate have not disclosed the length of contract he has signed.
"Speaking to the manager, he has massive ambitions and it's a real family club which will be perfect for me," he told the club website.
