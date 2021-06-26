Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Luke Armstrong scored Hartlepool's goal as they went on to beat Torquay on penalties in the National League play-off final last week

Harrogate Town have signed Salford City striker Luke Armstrong for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old ended last season on loan at Hartlepool and scored 15 goals in 31 appearances to help them win promotion to League Two.

Harrogate have not disclosed the length of contract he has signed.

"Speaking to the manager, he has massive ambitions and it's a real family club which will be perfect for me," he told the club website. external-link

