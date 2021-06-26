Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland have the "framework" to reach next year's World Cup in Qatar, says former midfielder Craig Burley.

The Scots reached the nation's first major men's final in 23 years at Euro 2020, bowing out at the group stage.

The side have five points out of nine in their World Cup qualifying group and play leaders Denmark on 1 September.

"It was disappointing but not a disaster. Steve Clarke will be smiling inside. We know he doesn't smile outside," joked Burley on Sportsound.

"Stevie's got a framework to work with that's workable.

"Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney are apart - top quality - then you throw in John McGinn, Scott McTominay, good players.

"Wales have two great match winners in Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsay and then they fill in the holes round about them with decent players.

"Scotland's two best players are real quality, but they are left-backs and that's the difference at the moment."

'I'm still the last Scotsman to score at a World Cup'

Craig Burley (far right) scored a famous goal for Scotland in 1998

United Staes-based media pundit Burley scored in Scotland's draw with Norway at the France 1998 World Cup and was then sent off in the 3-0 loss to Morocco that ended the Scots' campaign.

He lost his mantle as the last Scot to score at a major men's finals when Callum McGregor struck Scotland's equaliser in the 3-1 loss to Croatia.

That followed a 0-0 draw with England and a 2-0 defeat by the Czech Republic.

"I'm pleased for Callum McGregor," the former Celtic and Chelsea midfielder told BBC Radio Scotland. "That must be a nice feeling.

"It wasn't a full house, but at least there were supporters in and it was at home. Unfortunately, it wasn't in a victory or a winning goal.

"I didn't think it would be my last major championship. Clearly we were wrong. I've dined out on it long enough.

"My ESPN colleagues have noticed I have changed the narrative a bit now and it's now the last male Scotland player to score at a World Cup finals. I'm hanging on to that.

"Nobody got sent off. Somebody had to take that tag from me. That was a busy World Cup."