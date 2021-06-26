Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Scotland centre-half Jack Hendry has completed a permanent move to Oostende after a season on loan from Celtic.

The Belgian club, who finished fifth in their top flight last season, had the option on an agreed transfer fee after the 26-year-old's 30 appearances.

Hendry started Scotland's opening Euro 2020 finals defeat by the Czech Republic this month.

"Now it is time to rest up and get ready for the new season," he said after agreeing a contract until 2024.

Hendry joined Celtic from Dundee in 2018 but only made 18 starts and nine substitute appearances before being sent on loan to Melbourne City then Oostende.

His time in Belgium led to a recall to the Scotland squad and he now has seven caps for his country.

"Unfortunately, the Euros are over for myself and Scotland. It was a great experience and a massive learning curve for myself," he told Oostende's You Tube channel.

"I'm really looking forward to the new season and can't wait to see what the future holds."

Hendry began his career with Partick Thistle before joining Wigan Athletic, but he failed to make a first-team breakthrough and had loan spells with Shrewsbury Town and Milton Keynes Dons before joining Dundee.