Luther James-Wildin
Antigua and Barbuda international Luther James-Wildin has made 99 league appearances for Stevenage

Stevenage full-back Luther James-Wildin and midfielder Chris Lines have signed new deals.

James-Wildin, 23, has spent three seasons with the club after joining from Nuneaton and made 43 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21.

Veteran Lines, 35, joined from Northampton in January and played 21 times last season.

"Keeping this group of players together was our priority," boss Alex Revell told the club website.external-link

The League Two side have not disclosed the length of contract for either player.

