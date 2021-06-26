Last updated on .From the section Luton

Carlos Mendes Gomes (left) scored the winning goal as Morecambe beat Newport in the League Two play-off final last month

Luton Town have signed Morecambe forward Carlos Mendes Gomes for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old scored 16 goals in 54 appearances in all competitions last season to help the Shrimps win promotion to League One.

The Hatters have not disclosed the length of the deal he has signed.

"We believe we've got one not just for the future, but one that can really impact now as well," Luton boss Nathan Jones told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.