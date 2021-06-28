Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Itakura, Rangers, Morelos, Middleton, St Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic are considering a move for Manchester City defender Ko Itakura. (Record)
Alfredo Morelos' future at Rangers may be dictated by the Ibrox side's upcoming Champions League qualifiers. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Rangers have agreed to send Glenn Middleton back to St Johnstone on loan while fellow winger Josh McPake is expected to join Morecambe on loan. (Sun)
Rotherham have bid £200,000 for St Johnstone full-back Shaun Rooney. (Record)
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is expected to undergo a medical at Norwich after Chelsea agreed to loan out the midfielder. (Sky Sports)
Connor Goldson says Rangers' League Cup defeat by St Mirren "was a big part of our season" as it gave the eventual Scottish Premiership champions the determination not to lose their league advantage. (Sun)
Former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller believes the Dons need to further strengthen their attack after recruiting Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Aberdeen hope to have 2,000 fans at Pittodrie for the home leg of their Europa League Conference qualifying tie against BK Hacken. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
And Hibernian have applied to have 5,000 supporters at Easter Road for the home leg of their tie with Mons Calpe or Santa Coloma. (Record)
The Scottish FA and the SPFL remain in talks with the Scottish government about whether full crowds can in fact return to grounds from mid-August. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Forward Alex Jakubiak is determined to make his mark with Dundee after injury curtailed his first season at the club. (Courier - subscription required)
West Ham United could appoint Alan Irvine, who was assistant to Hammers boss David Moyes, as the club's director of football. (Football Insider)