Amari'i Bell made 99 appearances during his three-and-a-half-year spell with Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town have signed defender Amari'i Bell following his release by fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The 27-year-old left-back began his career with Birmingham City and later joined Fleetwood in 2015 where he made 137 appearances for the Cod Army.

After joining Blackburn in 2018, Bell helped them win promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

"He's been at a very good football club at Blackburn, so we know he comes with good pedigree," boss Nathan Jones said. external-link

"He had a number of very good offers, and at no point are we the biggest offer financially, so all [this summer's signings] have come here for the right reasons and that's why we are delighted with the work we have done."

Luton could be without their new signing, a Jamaica international, in pre-season if he links up with his country's Concacaf Gold Cup squad next month.

