Hull

Nathan Baxter made 19 appearances for Accrington Stanley last season

Hull City have signed goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on a season-long loan from Premier League side Chelsea.

The 22-year-old came through Chelsea's youth system and has had spells on loan with Solihull Moors, Woking, Yeovil, Ross County and Accrington Stanley.

"Nathan's been our number one target and he made it clear to me that Hull was where he wanted to come," boss Grant McCann told the club website. external-link

"He's had a great upbringing and has progressed with each loan he's had."

