Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Amadou Bakayoko made 17 appearances for Coventry City last season

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Amadou Bakayoko on a two-year deal from Championship side Coventry City.

The 25-year-old came through Walsall's academy to make their first team and also had loan spells with AFC Telford United, Southport and Worcester City.

He joined the Sky Blues in 2018 and made 85 appearances during his time with the club, scoring 12 goals.

"It's a good feeling to be at this club and I'm very happy to have signed," Bakayoko told the club website. external-link

